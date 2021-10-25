Teacher Uses PornHub to Give Math Lessons, Earns $250,000 Annually

Changhsu, the math teacher teaching students on PornHub.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Some teachers will go out of their way just to make a learning a fun and inclusive experience for their students, and this Taiwanese teacher is leading the way.
Changhsu, a math teacher, started uploading videos of math lessons on PornHub, an adult film website, out of all platforms, and is now making $250,000 annually. Outrageous or creative genius? You decide!
With a master's degree in mathematics, Changhsu has been teaching schools in Taiwan for over 15 years, both online and offline. He started out with YouTube, but soon noticed that PornHub had no videos with math lessons (duh, obviously!) and hence decided to switch platforms.
"Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them," he said in an interview with Mel Magazine.
He also tried uploading his videos on other adult film websites, but those websites were able to recognise that his video wasn't exactly made for their platform and hence restrcited them.
His page on the PornHub is now verified, and he believes almost 60 percent of his viewers tune in to his videos as a joke. This doesn't bother him much, since he knows he is still getting recognised on the platform as the 'teacher who teaches calculus on an adult video platform.'
Some genuine students even ended up buying his course, which helped him earn about $250,000 in a year.
Anything for the sake of learning, right?
