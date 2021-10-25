Teacher Uses PornHub to Give Math Lessons, Earns $250,000 Annually

With a master's degree in mathematics, Changhsu has been teaching schools in Taiwan for over 15 years, both online and offline. He started out with YouTube, but soon noticed that PornHub had no videos with math lessons (duh, obviously!) and hence decided to switch platforms.

"Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them," he said in an interview with Mel Magazine.

He also tried uploading his videos on other adult film websites, but those websites were able to recognise that his video wasn't exactly made for their platform and hence restrcited them.