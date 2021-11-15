Fans Have a Bone to Pick With Jake Gyllenhaal After Taylor’s ‘All Too Well’

(Left) Taylor Swift; (Right) Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien the short film 'All Too Well'.
Taylor Swift has released her song and a short film written and directed by her called "All Too Well," which allegedly documents the story of her and actor Jake Gyllenhaal's three-month relationship back in 2010. Actor Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien play the role of Taylor and Gyllenhaal respectively in the short film.
Fans have long suspected that the two had a rocky relationship, and are not completely sure this song, along with 'We are never ever getting back together' are both about Gyllenhaal.
The lyircs of the song point out to the fact too. They talk about the age difference between the two, where Taylor Swift had just turned 21 and Gyllenhaal was about to turn 30.
"You said if we had been closer in age/ maybe it would have been fine/ And that made me want to die," are some lyrics that have caught the attention of fans. But isn't even the worst.
A few closing lines go, "And I was never good at telling jokes/ but the punchline goes: 'I'll get older, but your lovers stay my age." Ouch!
Swifties have stormed Twitter as a way to appreciate Taylor finally releasing 'All Too Well', a song she had teased for years now. Some other fans spoke about how this looked for Jake Gyllenhaal, and it is safe to say that they were not happy.
It surely wasn't a good weekend to be Jake Gyllenhaal.
