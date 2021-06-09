Support Pours in for Jazzy B as Twitter Withholds His Account

Support Pours in for Punjabi Singer Jazzy B as Twitter Withholds His Account
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram, Twitter)
After reports of Twitter withholding access to accounts of Punjabi singer Jazzy B and three others upon the government's request, netizens have shown their support for the artist. According to the Lumen database, the accounts have been taken down under the Information Technology (IT) Act.
Jazzy B is known to have supported the farmer's protest in the country that started in August last year. Most users are suspecting that this is the reason for his account being suspended temporarily.
Some of the other accounts that were withheld with Jazzy B's include hip-hop artist L-Fresh the Lion, California Sikh Youth Alliance, and @Tarande61695394.
Many have even demanded that Twitter restore all the accounts and have asked for an explanation for this action. Here is what netizens had to say:
Jazzy B has also responded to his account getting withheld on Twitter. He took to Instagram and wrote, "I will always stand for the rights of my people🙏🏽 #kisanmajdooriktazindabad #neverforget1984 #raiseyourvoice"
Check out his full post here:
