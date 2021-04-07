Amid Rising Cases, Students Call to Cancel Board Exams

The rising coronavirus cases in the country are a matter of concern for everyone, especially with many cities imposing lockdowns and curfews to curtail the cases. Shops, educational institutions, private offices, among other places, have been shut indefinitely.

Despite this, students of the CBSE board have not been given any indication of their exams being cancelled or postponed. As of now, their board exams are going to be conducted as per schedule, starting from May 4. Students and parents are concerned by this since the board has not cancelled the exams yet and going out to give the exams might put many students at risk.

Many students have also argued that countries with a much lower number of cases have cancelled all exams, and yet, the CBSE board hasn't done the same. Others have taken to Twitter and started trending #CancelBoardExams to bring the matter to the attention of authorities.