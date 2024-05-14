SRK's Name Gets Mentioned In International Show; Fans Hail Him As 'Global Star'

Shah Rukh Khan stands out among actors for good reason. There is good reason why he has earned the title 'Badshah Of Bollywood' from fans. Recently, SRK caught the attention of his fans when he was mentioned in a clip from the American horror series Interview With The Vampire Season 2.

In the scene, Daniel Molloy humorously references Shah Rukh Khan while talking to his butler. The show, based on Anne Rice's novel, follows the story of Louis de Pointe and his encounters with love, blood, and the challenges of immortality.