'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Takes Over The Internet As Fans Laud Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is causing a stir in the music industry once again with the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). This is her third album to undergo the rerecording treatment, as the singer-songwriter continues taking back control after the messy drama surrounding the sale of her original master recordings. With revamped tracks, new surprises, and a dose of nostalgia, Twitter is exploding with excitement and chatter about this album.

The 'Taylor's Version' of the iconic 2010 album Speak Now is packed with re-recordings of all 14 original tracks, plus two bonus songs. But the real treat for fans comes in the form of six brand-new 'vault' tracks, featuring exciting collaborations with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams of Paramore.

The musician herself took to her social media to announce the release of her latest album.