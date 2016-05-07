South Indian Shakespeare: An (im)Precise History

He hails from Avogramam (alias Avon), in the deep Southern interior of Thanjavur District in South Tamil Nadu. He was born with a characteristic high forehead and small ‘thoppai’ (loosely translated as ‘belly’, but it is not an apt translation of the cute rotundity), both of which were his lifetime companions.



He showed literary prowess very early in life. Even as a little baby of one year two months, instead of ‘tha...tha...’ he would often say, ‘Thou...Thy..’ He would often correct his Vadhiyar’s (teacher’s) grammar mid-sentence during class, much to the Vadhiyar’s chagrin. When asked to write imposition on the sand, he would write limericks and sonnets on curd rice, mare’s fart (the weed, not the actual fart. What’s wrong with you?) and other topics of boyhood interest.