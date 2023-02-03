Singapore Man Files a Rs 18 Crore Lawsuit Against Woman for ‘Friendzoning’ Him

K. Kawshigan, a man from Singapore has sued a Nora Tan, because she didn't 'reciprocate his romantic feelings' and 'friendzoned' him.
According to The Straits Times, Kawshingan has filed not one, but two lawsuits against Nora. In the first lawsuit, he claimed that Nora damaged his “stellar reputation” and caused him “trauma, depression, and impacts” and is seeking S$3 Million (approx. ₹18 crore) as reparation. Additionally, he sued her for another S$22 million for "breaching the commitment to improve their relationship."
So, what happened was Kawshigan and Nora became friends in 2016, but in 2020, Kawshingan expressed his desire to be in a romantic relationship with Nora, while she wanted to remain friends. This caused conflict between the two, as Nora decided to maintain distance from Kawshigan, but he in turn threatened to take legal action against her.
Despite Nora's unwillingness to start a relationship, Kawshigan didn't relent in his demands. He gave her two options, either accept his advances or suffer from “irrevocable” damage.
Nora then accepted his demand and participated in counselling sessions, hoping he will understand his point of view. Instead, even after 1.5 years, nothing seemed to change, and she finally proceeded to file a case of harassment against Kawshigan in April 2022. This is when Kawshigan filed the two lawsuits against her.
Now, the pre-trial hearing for the S$3 million claim has been scheduled for 9 February.
As the case hit the news, many bewildered netizens expressed their views on the absurdity of it all.
A user also pointed out the need for mental health awareness and welfare programmes in schools. He wrote, "We need more mental health resources in schools to identify guys like this while they're still young and programs to teach them better coping techniques."
Another user sarcastically commented, "A Singapore man has sued his friend for millions for "friendzoning" him... Brb getting my pen paper to make a list of all the people I need to sue."
Here are some more comments:
