Singapore Man Files a Rs 18 Crore Lawsuit Against Woman for ‘Friendzoning’ Him

So, what happened was Kawshigan and Nora became friends in 2016, but in 2020, Kawshingan expressed his desire to be in a romantic relationship with Nora, while she wanted to remain friends. This caused conflict between the two, as Nora decided to maintain distance from Kawshigan, but he in turn threatened to take legal action against her.

Despite Nora's unwillingness to start a relationship, Kawshigan didn't relent in his demands. He gave her two options, either accept his advances or suffer from “irrevocable” damage.

Nora then accepted his demand and participated in counselling sessions, hoping he will understand his point of view. Instead, even after 1.5 years, nothing seemed to change, and she finally proceeded to file a case of harassment against Kawshigan in April 2022. This is when Kawshigan filed the two lawsuits against her.