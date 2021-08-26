Shashi Tharoor’s Onam Pictures Are Now a Viral Meme. Check Them Out Here

Shashi Tharoor's Onam pictures have stirred a new meme fest-- he picked his favourite ones too!
Shashi Tharoor's Onam pictures become viral meme.

When Shashi Tharoor shared a picture of him breaking a ritual coconut on Onam, he had no idea the picture would become a viral meme. A lot of netizens photoshopped this picture of him and it has now become a raging trend online to put the politician in different scenarios with that picture.

Here is the original photo:

Ever since he has uploaded the pictures, users have become very creative. Here are the results:

The memes went so viral that Tharoor noticed them too. Not just that, he picked his favourites as well!

Which one is your favourite?

