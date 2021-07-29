7-Year-Old Becomes World’s Youngest Astronomer

Nicole, a resident of Alagoas, Brazil, took part in International Astronomical Search Collaboration 'Asteroid Hunt', a citizen science programme that also includes NASA. Her participation led to a surprising discovery of seven asteroids, which led to her getting this title.

The young astronomy fanatic had previously delivered a lecture in the 1st International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics upon the request of the Brazilian Ministry of Science. She is also the youngest member of the Alagoas Astronomical Studies Center, Centro de Estudos Astronômico de Alagoas (CEAAL).