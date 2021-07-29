7-Year-Old Becomes World’s Youngest Astronomer

Seven-year-old Nicole Oliviera becomes world's youngest astronomer.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A seven-year-old girl from Brazil, Nicole Oliviera, has discovered seven asteroids making her the youngest astronomer ever.
Nicole, a resident of Alagoas, Brazil, took part in International Astronomical Search Collaboration 'Asteroid Hunt', a citizen science programme that also includes NASA. Her participation led to a surprising discovery of seven asteroids, which led to her getting this title.
The young astronomy fanatic had previously delivered a lecture in the 1st International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics upon the request of the Brazilian Ministry of Science. She is also the youngest member of the Alagoas Astronomical Studies Center, Centro de Estudos Astronômico de Alagoas (CEAAL).
Nicole's love for astronomy almost seems like it has been there from the start. At the age of two, she had asked her mother for a star-shaped toy as a gift. Now, only a few years later, she is making them proud.
She also participated in a course run by CEAAL and emerged with flying colours. Other than this, Nicole also has her own YouTube channel with three of her other astronomy enthusiast friends, where they talk about all these topics and things such as space and asteroids.
(With inputs from Firstpost).
Published: 29 Jul 2021,04:36 PM IST