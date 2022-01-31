‘My Name Is...’ Salman Khan’s ‘Humble’ Introduction to John Travolta Goes Viral

Salman Khan with John Travolta
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Salman Khan's fans have a lot of reasons to love him, and the actor just gave them one more. At the recent Joy Awards held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Khan ran into Hollywood actor John Travolta.
A small clip of their interaction is making the rounds on social media wherein Salman is introducing himself to Travolta. “I work in the Indian film industry, my name is Salman Khan,” he is heard saying.
Here is the clip:
Fans have pointed out how Salman is humbly introducing himself despite being extremely famous in the middle east. Netizens have appreciated how he is talking to Travolta, and have shown their love for Khan's gesture.
Salman Khan was given 'Person of the Year 2021' award at the Joy Awards.