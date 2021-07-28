Who Is Sahdev Dirdo, the Kid Behind the ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ Video?

Sahdev Dirdo singing Bachpan Ka Pyaar.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
If you're someone who's not living under a rock, you must have surely come across the video of a young boy singing a song called 'Bachpan ka Pyaar'. Not just that, you must have also seen a lot of other users online using that song for their own videos, resulting in the whole song becoming a rather famous trend.
Now, since the video has gone so viral, a lot of people are also curious about who the boy really is. His name is Sahdev Dhirdo, and he is from Chhindgarh block of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Here is his viral video:
The video was first shot two years ago by Sahdev's teacher and was recently shared online where it went viral. It has been shared by singers Aastha Gill, Badhash, comedian Bharti Singh, and many others and recreated in different forms by other celebrities.
The video got so popular that it even grabbed the attention of Chhattisgarh's Chief Minsiter, Bhupesh Baghel, who felicitated the young boy.
The boy is going more and more viral with every passing day, and most people find his song to be very addictive and catchy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 28 Jul 2021,01:14 PM IST