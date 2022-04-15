Pakistani Version of Kacha Badam Song With Ramzan Twist Goes Viral

The original jingle was created by Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller in West Bengal, who became a viral sensation after the internet was impressed by Bhuban's creativity. There have been several adaptations of this song and many people over the globe danced to its tune.

However not all viral songs can impress the internet, some are there just for plain amusement just like Yasir's song, 'Roza Rakhunga'. It has netizens riddled with mixed feelings and some of them are wondering why does it feature a cat and a bird!

Read the comments here: