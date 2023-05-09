Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Retired Havaldar Inspires The Internet With His Unstoppable Spirit At 70

Retired Havaldar Inspires The Internet With His Unstoppable Spirit At 70

Zerodha CEO's heartwarming post about his father-in-law is just the perfect dose of inspiration you'll need today!
Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's heartwarming post about his father-in-law has been inspiring scores of social media users.

The CEO shared how his father-in-law, Shivaji Patil, a retired Havaldar who lost his fingers during the Kargil War, runs a grocery shop and refuses to stop working even at 70 years of age.

Sharing a picture of him at his shop, Kamath penned a heartfelt note about his father-in-law's dedication to his work.

Take a look:

Ever since uploading, the post has garnered over 28K likes and 386 likes.

An Instagram user commented, "Old school is the new school for all of us. I wish him great health and happiness. Truly inspiring!!" while another wrote, "Even in today's fast moving world, rituals & commitment are priority for many"

Check out other reactions here:

