Ranveer Singh Dances With NBA Legends On Bollywood Songs; Videos Go Viral

Ranveer Singh recently shook a leg with NBA stars Shaq O'Neal and Giannis on Bollywood songs.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ ranveersingh)
Ranveer Singh, who is known to be a huge fan of basketball, is currently in Abu Dhabi to watch the NBA (National Basketball Association) games. Not only is he enjoying himself thoroughly, he is also making sure to keep everyone entertained— even the NBA stars! Ranveer has been posting videos of him grooving with the basketball stars on Bollywood songs, and it is everything you can imagine.
Ranveer shook his leg to 'Khalibali' with the legendary player Shaquille O'Neal, also known as Shaq, and the internet is beyond impressed. He captioned the video, "Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi!" The video already has more than a million likes and over 11 million views.
This is how people responded to the clip:
Ranveer first posted a video with the Greek basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo aka 'Greek Freak', dancing on 'Tattad Tattad'. He wrote, "The Greek Freak gettin' his Tattad Tattad on!". Netizens have been hooked since he shared this video. This clip has also garnered over a 11 million views till now.
In the latest video shared by Ranveer, the American player Rayford Trae Young can be seen dancing on 'Gallan Goodiyan" with him. Ranveer shared it with a caption, "Trae Paaji naal Bhangra !!! Here’s Ice Trae celebrating his awesome performance with some Gallan Goodiyan!".
Watch here:
