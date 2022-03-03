Hilarious Clip of Rahul Shivshankar Scolding the Wrong Guest on Live TV Is Viral

Rahul Shivshankar scolding wrong guest at debate goes viral.
We still weren't over Arnab Goswami getting schooled by a panelist on his own show, when Times Now's Rahul Shivshankar gave us another treat. The editor-in-chief of the news channel was moderating a discussion about the current Russia-Ukraine crisis with two other panelists.
In a hilarious clip from the discussion that has gone viral, Shivshankar is seen scolding a guest presuming he is Ukrainian. Shivshankar asks him to "fight alongside his men" instead of blaming India, and says a "colonial mindset" is at fault for this behaviour. While Shivshankar unleashes a series of insults for the guest, it turns out, he is addressing the wrong man! He assumes that he is talking to Mr McAdams, and is constantly taking his name and scolding him.
But Mr McAdams has actually been unable to say anything for the past two minutes because of the ongoing banter between Shivshankar and another Russian guest (who he assumed was Mr McAdams).
"Dear host, I haven't said a word yet. I don't know why you're yelling at me. I am Mr McAdams," he is heard saying in this hilarious footage. Check it out here:
The video has kept Twitter entertained ever since it has gone viral. While some sympathized with Mr McAdams, others just found the whole incident plain funny. Here are some reactions:
