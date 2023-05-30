Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Son Shahzaman Sings 'Kinna Sona Tenu' In Viral Video

A viral video featuring Shahzaman Fateh Ali Khan's soulful rendition of legendary artiste, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Kinna Sona Tenu' has taken the internet by storm. The legendary Qawwali singer is the uncle of music icon, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who is Shahzaman's father.

Shared by a Twitter user, the captivating performance shows Shahzaman on stage alongside his father, leaving the audience completely enthralled.

Many have even drawn comparisons between Shahzaman's voice and that of the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, hailing him as a true musical prodigy.