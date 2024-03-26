Queer Influencers Anjali Chakra & Sufi Call Off Their Wedding; Who Are They?

Social media influencers Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik call off their wedding.
Social media influencers and queer couple Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, who became internet sensations in 2019 through a viral photoshoot, have called it quits weeks ahead of their wedding. The Indo-Pak couple shared separate statements on Instagram on 25 March, citing Malik's infidelity as the reason for their split.
Taking to Instagram, Chakra shared a statement with her fans, announcing the end of her relationship with Malik. "This may come as a shock, but our journey is shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi."
In a separate post, Malik admitted that she cheated on Chakra weeks before their marriage and that she mourns how she has hurt the ones she loved the most by her actions.
"I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I've hurt the people I love and care about the most through my actions, including our family and friends; our community that I cherish..” Malik wrote.
Anjali Chakra is an Indian event planner and content creator, based in New York City. She graduated from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles but she is originally from San Francisco. After working in the healthcare industry for a few years, Chakra left to pursue her passion for event planning. Chakra currently runs a blog and has interests in travel, beauty, and gardening.
Sufi Malik is a 27-year-old influencer from Pakistan, who is known for her lifestyle and fashion content. Originally named Sundas, Malik took the name Sufi after being inspired by the philosophy of Sufism.
Malik lives in New York City and is a fashion photographer and a lifestyle content creator. Some of her works have been exhibited at the Pancakes & Booze Art Show, which is North America's largest pop-up art exhibition.
The former couple also ran a YouTube channel together called 'Sufi and Anjali', which has over 1.36 lakh subscribers.
Chakra and Malik had been in a relationship for over five years. They met each other through Tumblr where they had been mutuals for over 7 years. In a video for their YouTube channel, the duo revealed that they later connected on Instagram and Chakra made the first move by messaging Sufi.
In 2022, Chakra and Malik got engaged with a proposal at the Empire State Building in New York. The video received over 4 million views on Instagram and more than 38,000 likes.
Both Chakra and Malik started their career as YouTubers together. They often posted vlogs and other fun videos to share their journey as a queer couple with the world.
Over the years, the duo has defied religious and cultural barriers by being in a same-sex relationship and addressing LGBTQ+ issues on social media, which are often considered taboo in many Asian countries.
