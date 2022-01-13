‘I’ve Found My Home’: Twitter Reacts as Scientists Discover Potato-Shaped Planet

The planet is named WASP-103b and was recently found by a few astronomers.
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Astronomers discover potato-shaped planet.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Astronomers discover potato-shaped planet.</p></div>

As a team of astronomers recently published a study in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, and reported discovering a "weirdly-shaped" planet. It is named WASP-103b and is said to be much larger than the earth, "about one-and-a-half times the size of Jupiter."

As soon as the article was shared on Twitter, it quickly went viral and gained a lot of reactions from users who found the humour in this discovery. Many claimed they have "found their home planet." Check out those and other funny reactions here:

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadCold Weather in Mumbai Leads to Hot Memes on Twitter

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT