On Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday, a Look At Some of His Heartwarming Poems

Here are all the times Ayushmann Khurana's poetry won our hearts.
(Photo: The Quint)
The multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 37 today. He started his career as a radio kockey in 2007 and soon moved onto television shows and eventually to the big screen in 2012 with Vicky Donor. He hasn't looked back since.
Over the years, he has impressed the audience with not just his unparalleled acting talent, his bold and unusual character choices, but has emerged as a singer and a composer as well. And that's not all! Ayushmann also has his way with words and often shares his thoughts through poetry.
On his birthday, we share a glimpse of Ayushmann's writing talent. Take a look:
Ayushmann writes about love.
Some important thoughts on India's democracy and diversity.
He sure has worked hard for his success!
Thought provoking words on society and women's safety.
A short love story by Ayushmann.
Sometimes all we need is silence to express ourselves.
Carpe diem, my friend!
Some truths are more difficult than others.
Here's some reality check too.