As 'Piku' Completes 8 Years, Fans Recall What Makes It Special

As the film completes 8 years today, many netizens have taken to social media to reminisce their favorite moments. Here's what they had to say:

"It's 8 years of Piku, a film that ages better with each passing year..a movie about ordinary people going through the motions of life, and yet is speaks so loud and clear about womanhood, familiar relationships, society, and the cities we inhabit.", wrote a user.