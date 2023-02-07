Paparazzi's Hilarious Art Of Covering Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Wedding
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Over the years, Bollywood weddings have grown to enjoy a distinct position in desi pop culture. The buzz and sheer curiosity surrounding these couples and how they choose to be wedded have emboldened media professionals to pry and pry until there's no return.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding seems to be the perfect evidence. Throughout the day, social media was abuzz with tones of videos that no one really asked for, claiming to have the "inside scoop" on the duo's extremely secretive ceremony.
And the result? Pure hilarity. From badgering food servers and mistaking a foreign tourist for a wedding guest to posting multi-angle shots of a decked horse, the paparazzi is on a comedic roll with their hyper-coverage.
Take a look:
