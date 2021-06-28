Pakistani Influencer Uses Lion as Party Prop, Faces Backlash

Left, Susan Khan; Right, Lions at her birthday party
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@officialsusankhan, Twitter)
Pakistani influencer Susan Khan celebrated her birthday earlier this month, and the videos of the party have gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In disturbing visuals, it is seen how a lion is used as a prop in the party, tied to a leash and sedated for the entertainment of the guests.
Project Save Animals, an animal rescue and activism page on Twitter has voiced its concern towards the incident and criticised the influencer for her choices. Syed Hassan, who runs the page, says, "I am severely against people using animals as props Lions were shackled left and right and paraded as if they were a new decoration piece. Which they're not. Why do we tend to forget that these are living, breathing beings that have the capacity to feel just like you?"
Check out the thread here:
The post further talks about how "humans are the first ones to forget their humanity" and calls for better laws in Pakistan for the safety of animals. Some users on Twitter have agreed with Hassan, and also showed their discontent at the influencer's behaviour.
Published: undefined