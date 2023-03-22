Pakistani Anchor Unflinched During the Earthquake, Video Goes Viral

Pashto TV anchor is being applauded for continuing his news report during an earthquake.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On 21 March, an earthquake hit the Afghanistan Hindu Kush region and some parts of Northern India and Pakistan. At least 12 people lost their lives and more than 200 were left injured in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
While there was obvious panic in the public after the shockwaves, a Pakistani news anchor from a local Pashto TV channel called Mahshriq TV is going viral for keeping his calm and continuing the broadcast during the massive earthquake.
In the clip that's now gone viral, the anchor could be seen delivering the news unflinchingly, even as the studio equipments shook vigorously.
The netizens are quite shocked and amazed to see the anchor's composure during such a stressful situation. Some people, however, felt that the anchor acted carelessly.
One user wrote, "Amazing calm shown by the Pashto TV anchor during the Earthquake"
Another user wrote, "Not a situation to show bravery.. Should keep calm of course but safety first. Should go outside. News can wait"
Check out some reactions:
