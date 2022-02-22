Watch: 62-Year-Old Defies All Odds, Climbs Kerala’s Second-Highest Peak

Nagaratnamma, a 62 year old woman climbed Kerala’s second highest peak
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
A woman from Bangalore has proved that age is just a number by climbing Kerala's second-highest peak Agasthyarkoodam. Nagaratnamma, a 62-year-old woman from Bangalore her entire life decided to climb the peak with her son and his friends. The video which was initially shared on Instagram has since gone viral.
She climbed the mountain on 16 February, 2022. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Vishnu. ”Agastya koodam. One of the highest and toughest trekking peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range.This is Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing on 16th February 2022. She came with her son and friends from Bangalore. This is her first trip outside karnataka. She said for the last 40 yrs after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now since her children all grown up and settled she can pursue her dreams. Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experiences for all those who watched her climb,” the caption of the video read.
The video had so many positive reactions, with people from all over the internet praising her strength, determination and tenacity.