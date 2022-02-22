Watch: 62-Year-Old Defies All Odds, Climbs Kerala’s Second-Highest Peak

She climbed the mountain on 16 February, 2022. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Vishnu. ”Agastya koodam. One of the highest and toughest trekking peaks in the Sahyadri mountain range.This is Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing on 16th February 2022. She came with her son and friends from Bangalore. This is her first trip outside karnataka. She said for the last 40 yrs after her marriage she had been busy with family responsibilities. Now since her children all grown up and settled she can pursue her dreams. Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experiences for all those who watched her climb,” the caption of the video read.