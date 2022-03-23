Photo of Official’s 'Porcupine-Like' Signature Goes Viral on Twitter

The signature of the registrar at Gauhati Medical College.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Ramesh_BJP)
If you think a doctor's handwriting is the most difficult to decipher, this official's signature is about to change your mind. In a picture that is going viral on Twitter, it is seen how the registrar at Gauhati Medical College signed a document, and the signature is nothing short of bizarre.
The photo has been shared on Twitter by a user and people have since claimed it looks like a porcupine, and we cannot agree more. Check it out here:
While the name of the official remains unknown, the signature is surely something netizens cannot get over. Most have raised concerns about how a bank or similar authority can ever verify this signature, while others are more worried about the ink that was wasted. Check out some of the best reactions from Twitter here:
What do you think this signature looks like?
