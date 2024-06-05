Nitish Kumar Memes Flood Internet As He Holds Key to Next Govt At Centre

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nitish Kumar Memes Flood Internet As He Holds Key to Next Govt At Centre

As the BJP fell short of majority in the LS polls, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's party JDU emerged as the kingmaker.
The country is watching Nitish Kumar's move as the results of Lok Sabha elections were announced on 4 June.

As the BJP fell short of majority in the Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party Janata Dal (U) emerged as the kingmaker in the next government. Kumar is currently a part of the NDA but he is infamous for switching sides frequently. He was among the leaders who brought the opposition parties together for the INDIA bloc, but switched to BJP just months before the Lok Sabha elections.

While the country is waiting to see Nitish's next move, social media is full of hilarious memes and jokes. Even we couldn't help but join in.

Take a look at what the internet has to say:

