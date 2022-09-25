Man’s Newspaper Ad About Losing Death Certificate Has Twitter in Disbelief

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Man’s Newspaper Ad About Losing Death Certificate Has Twitter in Disbelief

When you can't enter heaven because you forgot your death certificate back home.
Man buys newspaper ad to look for his death certificate.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Ranjit Kumar Chakraborty, a man from Hojai, Assam recently put out a bizarre ad in a newspaper’s lost and found section. Claiming to have lost his death certificate in Lumding Bazar, the man was looking for any possible leads that would help him find this document that one usually never sees in their lifetime.

A photo of his ad in the newspaper was shared on Twitter by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma. Since then, the ad has garnered several reactions.

