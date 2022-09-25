Man’s Newspaper Ad About Losing Death Certificate Has Twitter in Disbelief

Man buys newspaper ad to look for his death certificate.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ranjit Kumar Chakraborty, a man from Hojai, Assam recently put out a bizarre ad in a newspaper’s lost and found section. Claiming to have lost his death certificate in Lumding Bazar, the man was looking for any possible leads that would help him find this document that one usually never sees in their lifetime.
A photo of his ad in the newspaper was shared on Twitter by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma. Since then, the ad has garnered several reactions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)