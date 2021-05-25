Netizens Post Pictures of Rainbow Halo Spotted Around the Sun

The residents of Bangalore spotted a rare rainbow-type halo around the sun in a rare optical and atmospheric phenomenon known as ‘22 degree circular halo’ that appeared for a few minutes on Sunday morning.

Considering how beautiful the halo looked, a lot of people posted pictures of this on Twitter, including Kannada actress Samyukta Honrad and Lok Sabha Member P.C. Mohan.

Honrad's picture came alongside the caption, "A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now. Call it magic, call it true :) The phenomenon is called a halo n happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun"