Netizens Have A Lot To Say About This Viral Bangladeshi Poha And Rasgulla Combo
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram; Altered by The Quint)
Poha, a beloved breakfast food across India, embraces diverse avatars in different corners of the nation. Anchored by flattened rice, delicate spices, groundnuts, and potatoes, Poha's journey doesn't stop at India's borders; it finds itself a cherished delight in Bangladesh as well.
A viral video making rounds on social media delves into the Bangladeshi rendition, introducing Instagram foodies to the exquisite 'Doi Chire Poha.' The vendor is seen taking a bowl of soaked flattened rice and adding sugar, chopped bananas, rasgulla, and curd to make the final dish.
In Bengali, Doi means yoghurt, while Chire translates to flattened rice or chiwda.
The video was shared by food blogger Aman Sirohi on his Instagram page, Food Incarnate, which serves as a digital platform to showcase a plethora of delectable dishes from various corners of India. This inventive concoction has surely captured the attention of online audiences, amassing an impressive 11.2 million views, along with divisive reactions from netizens.
While some are intrigued by this unique combination and some are unnerved by it, others are drawing comparisons between Bangladeshi Doi Chire Poha and Indori Poha.
An Instagram user commented, "Odisha aao har Ghar me ye poha milega apko (Come to Odisha, you'll find this poha in every household)".
