Watch: NDA Cadets Singing Bollywood Songs Go Viral Online

NDA cadets sing Bollywood songs.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
One might assume that the National Defence Academy (NDA) is all about discipline and order, which it obviously is. But once in a while, the cadets like to relax and enjoy their spare time by entertaining themselves.
In a recent video that went viral, NDA cadets in a Squadron Ante Room were seen singing Bollywood songs and having a jam session at night while taking a breather from their every day work. Popular songs like 'Chaap Tilak' and 'Raatan Lambiyaan' were sung in the 1 minute-48 seconds video.
Users online were elated to see this video and how the cadets were enjoying their free time after a day of working hard. Check out the reactions on Twitter here: