Monkey Zip-Lining Down Electric Wire Has Twitter Divided

The video of a monkey jumping in a swimming pool during the lockdown had internet in splits. Now, another video shared by an Indian Forest Services Officer Parveen Kaswan shows a group of monkeys gliding across electrical wires in order to go from one building to the other.
In the short clip, one monkey looks like a superhero on a mission. Others followed suit after that one crossed the building.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, with many users sharing their 'monkey stories' from their respective cities. The video got 348K views in a matter of hours.
One user on Twitter identified the building to be in Bengaluru. The user said, ‘This is our building they are descending from Chartered Jardin, Bengaluru. These monkeys are smart enough to enter homes through barely open windows and amazingly open refrigerators and pick food..’
Check out some reactions here:
Some users weren’t that pleased with the video, pointing out the risk that unplanned construction poses to wildlife.
