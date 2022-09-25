Viral Twitter Thread Shows How Mona Lisa Would Look in Different Indian States

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Twitter Thread Shows How Mona Lisa Would Look in Different Indian States

The photos are created by Indian heritage clothing brand, Resha Weaves.
From Lisa Tai to Shona Lisa, how Mona Lisa would look in different Indian states.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@ReshaWeaves)

There have been many creative renditions of the Mona Lisa, but this sustainable clothing brand, Resha Weaves, has to be the winner.

In several Twitter posts detailing how the Mona Lisa would look in traditional attire from different states of India, the brand has really hit the nail on the head. Right from Lisa Ben from Gujarat to Shona Lisa from West Bengal and Lisa Tai from Maharastra, we can’t stop appreciating the creativity of this campaign.

Check out all the versions here:

Lisa Devi from Bihar

Lisa Bomma from Telangana

Lisa Tai from Maharashtra

Lisa Mausi from South Delhi

Shona Lisa from Kolkata

Maharani Lisa from Rajasthan

Lisa Mol from Kerala

Lisa Ben from Gujarat.

Lisa Mami from Tamil Nadu

These photos first went viral after a user, Pooja Sangwan, shared them as a thread on Twitter. Resha Weaves is a range of exclusive and affordable Indian heritage clothing. It is a division of popular brand Reshamandi, and is based out of Bangalore.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

