Minnie Mouse to Swap Classic Red Polka Dot Dress With Blue Pantsuit

Minnie Mouse in a blue pantsuit.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The world's most famous and Disney's iconic mouse, Minnie mouse, has swapped her red dress for a blue pantsuit. The change came on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland's Paris resort. Designed by Stella McCartney, the change is a temporary one, where Minnie's original bow has still been retained along with the polka dots while only changing the outfit and its colour.
"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation," McCartney said.
Minnie Mouse is set to debut this outfit in March as part of Women's History Month. The outfit has received mixed reactions online. Some have talked about how the ensemble looks inspired from Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's looks.
Hillary Clinton.
A few others have shown their disappointment and called this an attempt to "make Minnie masculine". This, however, is not the first time Minnie has swapped her dress for pants. In 2019, she made an appearance as "Captain Minnie" on a Disney Cruise where she was seen wearing white trousers.
Captain Minnie in 2019.
This is one of Disney's many conscious attempts to make their classic characters more relevant to the contemporary audience. In a similar move, they had previously also announced a Latina Snow White character.
