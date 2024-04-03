Millionaire Bryan Johnson Is Selling His Anti-Ageing Secret For Rs 28,000

Johnson, who is a former Silicon Valley executive, claims that he has reversed his biological age by over 5 years by substituting 400 calories from his existing diet with the Blueprint stack.

However, Project Blueprint lacks scientific consensus on its efficacy, and the annual cost of $2 million on anti-ageing therapy may be unaffordable for most individuals.

Reacting to Johnson's claims, a netizen wrote on X, "Bryan Johnson, the poster child for anti-ageing supplements, who spends 16 Crore every year to fight ageing, admits, that it's not just about the pills. His anti-ageing protocol gives equal emphasis to exercise, sleep, and maintaining a positive outlook."

"Yes, ageing is presently unavoidable, but that might change. And there is no 'key', but a set of steps you can take. Then there's genetics, and then there's luck. TRT can help your vitality, but it will age most of your body in appearance and at a cellular level," wrote another.

