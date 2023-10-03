Manish Malhotra To Design New Uniforms For Air India Crew

Manish Malhotra, a frequent flyer of Air India, views the reimagination of Air India's uniforms as the start of an exciting journey. Expressing his excitement for the collaboration, he said, "It’s an absolute honor to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance". Malhotra and his team have already begun meeting Air India’s frontline staff, conducting discussions and fitting sessions with them to better understand their specialised needs.