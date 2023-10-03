Manish Malhotra To Design New Uniforms For Air India Crew

Manish Malhotra to redesign Air India's uniform
Courtesy - Manish Malhotra Team
Manish Malhotra will design uniforms for over 10,000 Air India employees including the cabin crew, cockpit crew, ground personnel, and security staff.
Air India was acquired by the Tata Group in January last year under a government-led strategic divestment program. It is undergoing a modernization program and set to roll out the new look by the end of this year.
Commenting on the overhaul of the brand identity, Campbell Wilson, the CEO and Managing Director of Air India, said, “Air India is delighted to be collaborating with Manish Malhotra. We've realised our shared ambition of representing the very best of a vibrant, bold, and progressive India on the world stage. We are working closely with Manish and his team to combine elements of our brand, our heritage, and our culture, together with the unique requirements of the airline environment, for what we hope will be a fresh and exciting new look that supports and represents the new Air India.”
Manish Malhotra, a frequent flyer of Air India, views the reimagination of Air India's uniforms as the start of an exciting journey. Expressing his excitement for the collaboration, he said, "It’s an absolute honor to collaborate with Air India, our national flying ambassadors. Reimagining their uniforms is the onset of a journey of joy and collaboration, and I am excited to embark on it. Our shared ideology is simple yet profound: to evolve without erasing, to modernise without forgetting. Together, we aim to intertwine tradition with the future, crafting uniforms where comfort meets authenticity, wrapped in timeless elegance". Malhotra and his team have already begun meeting Air India’s frontline staff, conducting discussions and fitting sessions with them to better understand their specialised needs.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)