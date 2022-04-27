In Unique Protest, Man Ties Ola Bike To Donkey And Parades It Around The City

Man ties Ola scooter with donkey to protest against the poor service
(Picture Courtesy: letsupp.marathi/ @instagram)
Sachin Gitte, a man residing in Beed district of Maharashtra went viral for his unique protest against Ola. He tied his Ola scooter to a donkey and paraded it around town with banners stating 'Beware of this fraudulent company, Ola” and “Do not buy two-wheelers of Ola Company.”
Sachin complained that he bought an Ola scooter and it stopped working after just 6 days. He registered multiple complaints with the company, contacted the helplines too but didn't recieve an appropriate response. Frustrated, he decided to take the matter in his own hands and came up with a rather creative solution to register his protest.
His video first went viral after the Instagram page Letsuppmarathi posted it. In the video he can see parading the scooter tied to the donkey.
Sachin has now filed a complaint with the Consumer Forum against Ola for their faulty product and poor customer service. He has urged the forum to take cognizance of his complaint and take appropriate action against the company.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)