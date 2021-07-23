Andhra Man Erects Statue of Dog Five Years After Its Demise

Prakasa Rao made sure to commemorate his dog's death anniversary every year, and decided to something special for its 5th year. Rao, a resident of Ampapuram village made sure to perform all rituals properly and even invited villagers and fed them food as part of the ceremony.

"We considered this animal as our own child. We brought up this animal for many years. It had been cooperative and loyal throughout its life. We are observing fifth death anniversary today as it is our responsibility," said Rao in a statement to ANI.

"We considered him as our own child. He was very cooperative & loyal," he added.

The dog was with Rao and his family for about 9 years before its demise.