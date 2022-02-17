Man Claps Back at Homophobic Viewers During 'Badhaai Do' Screening, Wins Hearts

This was the last straw for Johari, who got up from his seat and yelled,"Ha bro gay hu! Apne bande ke saath aaya hu. 4 saal se relationship mein bhi hu. Dono ke ghar pe bhi pata hai. Bol... Koi dikkat? (Yes dude, I'm gay. I've come with my boyfriend. We've been together since the last 4 years. Both our families know too. Do you have a problem with that?)"

Johari describes what happens next and writes, "Everyone head me yell. The whole theatre fell dead silent. And after a few seconds, everyone unanimously burst into applause. Literally, the whole theatre was cheering and hooting for me."

He also wrote that the best part was that the man and the group of friends in the front rows remained silent for the rest of the film and did not utter a single word.