Man Books Room Through OYO in Puducherry Only to Find Hotel Doesn’t Exist

Puducherry: Man books OYO room only to find hotel doesn't exist.
In a bizarre incident from Puducherry, Abhishant Pant, a customer who booked a room from OYO was left stranded in the city after realizing that the hotel he booked the room in didn't exist.
Pant made a trip with 8 other friends to the city, and had decided to book an OYO room for their stay. The name of this fake hotel was listen on OYO's app as 'OYO 74612 Royal Plaza Boarding & Lodging'. The group reached there on 24 December, 2021 and it was late evening when they realised that they had been scammed.
Needless to say, the group was outraged, and Pant even put a post on LinkedIn relating the whole incident. He claims the customer service of OYO was incompetent in resolving their issue.
"The horror of staying at OYO : I had the worst experience in hospitality last night 24th Dec We booked OYO 74612 Royal Plaza Boarding & Lodging in PONDICHERRY and reached late in evening to find that the hotel didn't exist. Look at video to understand how scary and deserted this place is, & 9 of us were standing in the middle of nowhere at 11 pm, to find it doesn't exist," he wrote on LinkedIn.
He spoke about how, when they got in touch with customer service, the executive was not helpful at all. They could see there were 50+ locations near them where rooms were available, but she did not help relocate them there. "It was clear that she was not empowered to help us and had no way of escalation to solve it," Pant adds in his post.
Pant also mentioned that they found the hotel had bad reviews and a lot of users had gone through the same when they did a quick Google search of the place. Many had warned that the hotel does not exist. He asked OYO for accountability and demanded to know why they had not taken down the listing from their app yet.
