Man Books Room Through OYO in Puducherry Only to Find Hotel Doesn’t Exist

Needless to say, the group was outraged, and Pant even put a post on LinkedIn relating the whole incident. He claims the customer service of OYO was incompetent in resolving their issue.

"The horror of staying at OYO : I had the worst experience in hospitality last night 24th Dec We booked OYO 74612 Royal Plaza Boarding & Lodging in PONDICHERRY and reached late in evening to find that the hotel didn't exist. Look at video to understand how scary and deserted this place is, & 9 of us were standing in the middle of nowhere at 11 pm, to find it doesn't exist," he wrote on LinkedIn.

He spoke about how, when they got in touch with customer service, the executive was not helpful at all. They could see there were 50+ locations near them where rooms were available, but she did not help relocate them there. "It was clear that she was not empowered to help us and had no way of escalation to solve it," Pant adds in his post.