Here’s Why This Clip From Main Hoon Na’s End Credits Is Going Viral

Main Hoon Na's end credits song 'Yeh Fizayein'
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Desi fans love to revisit old movies, and look for facts and fun anecdotes around them. Sometimes, they end up finding small mistakes or hilarious things within a small part of the movie, and it blows up on the internet.
Something similar has happened with Farah Khan's directorial debut, Main Hoon Na, 17 years after its release. Fans on Twitter have found a rather funny news clipping from the song's end credits. The song, 'Yeh Fizayein' runs towards the end after the villain, Suniel Shetty's character dies.
In the film, he plays the role of an anti-Islamic terrorist who dies after a face off with Shahrukh Khan. A dummy report is prepared to show in one of the shots of the sings to signify a happy ending.
The dummy report describes the situation in the first two lines and then continues, "I seriously don’t know why I am typing this because no one is going to be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice. You see the thing is that the colours don’t seem to match so I basically have to type this whole thing out."
It also reads, "I am thinking of handing over this honourable job to my two hardworking colleagues, Vikram Gupta and Vaibhav Misra."
Check out the picture here:
Netizens couldn't help but laugh at the report, and here is how they reacted:
Looks like an intern on set was just tired of working all day!
