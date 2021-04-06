Memes Galore as Maharashtra Announces Lockdown and Night Curfew

Maharashtra has announced a curfew and weekend lockdown following the surge in coronavirus cases in the state. As per the rules, Section 144 (prohibition of assembly of more than 4 people) will be imposed at all times and a night curfew will be in effect from 8pm to 7 am everyday. A weekend curfew has also been imposed that will be effective from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday. These restrictions come as a part of the 'Break the Chain' initiative taken up by the state government to curb the growth of the cases.