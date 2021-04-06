Memes Galore as Maharashtra Announces Lockdown and Night Curfew

Maharashtra announced a lockdown and night curfew amid the rising coronavirus cases in the state.
Image: Twitter
Maharashtra has announced a curfew and weekend lockdown following the surge in coronavirus cases in the state. As per the rules, Section 144 (prohibition of assembly of more than 4 people) will be imposed at all times and a night curfew will be in effect from 8pm to 7 am everyday. A weekend curfew has also been imposed that will be effective from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday. These restrictions come as a part of the 'Break the Chain' initiative taken up by the state government to curb the growth of the cases.
The strict imposition of rules had people vent out their frustrations in the best way possible-- through memes. Check out some of the best lockdown memes from Twitter here:
As of yesterday, Maharashtra has recorded 47, 288 fresh cases, bringing the total tally in the state to 30,57,885 out of which 4,51,375 cases are active, according to a PIB report.
