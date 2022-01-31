Soldier Wears Combat Dress One Last Time; Twitter Gets Emotional

Lt. Gen. KJS Dhillon was serving as the Director General of Defence Intelligence Agency and Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Intelligence) under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He also lead the Chinar Corps as a Commander during the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. On 29 January, he handed over the baton of the ‘Colonel’ of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment to Lt Gen CP Cariappa.