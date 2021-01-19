Watch: Soulful Rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' By Ladakhi Singers

Recently, a viral video served as a timely reminder of the beauty of being diverse yet united and left netizens awestruck. A video of two Ladakhi folk singers, Padma Dolkar and Stanzin Norgais, singing the song ‘Sandese aate hai’ from the movie Border, went viral. The video is shot in the beautiful valley of Ladakh which is complemented by the soulful voices of the singers.

Sharing the video on Instagram, an account called 'Being Ladakhi' wrote, "In a heart warming video that has gone viral on Internet, two Ladakhi Folk Artist - @padmadolkar_official and @norgais sang a very popular Hindi song "sandese aate hai""

Check out the video here: