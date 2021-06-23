15 Years of Krrish: A Look at India's Multiverse of Superheroes

Krrish marks its 15-year anniversary today, and it's crazy how much the superhero space in India has changed since then. While Krrish might be one of the most prominent movies to actually kick-start the superhero era in the 2000s, it is certainly not the only one.

Many movies have come out since, and in their signature Bollywood style, have given us movies that are an amazing mix of romance, comedy, action, and superhero stuff all rolled into one. Some of them might have missed the mark and ended up making the movie more funny than heroic, but no harm, no foul, right? We're all suckers for cringe content, anyway.

Let's take a look at some of the movies that came out since Krrish and before Krrish, shall we?