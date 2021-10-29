This Kolkata Man Is Going Viral for Wearing a Saree on the Streets of Italy

Pushpak Sen, a fashion student from Bengal flaunting his saree look in Italy.
Gendered dressing is a trend of the past, and this Kolkata man is proving it, not just in India, but in Italy too. Pushpak Sen, a fashion student from Bengal was recently seen flaunting an amazing saree look in Milan, Italy.
He took these pictures on a day trip to Milan with his friends, and they have now gone viral. Sen is pursuing a master's degree in fashion from Polimoda, Florence, according to The Indian Express. He tries to wear a saree as much as he can, and sometimes even puts on the outfit while going to college.
Check out some of his stunning pictures here:
"I couldn’t pass this opportunity to visit one of world’s major fashion hubs and not wear a saree. I had to take my culture there and being an Indian, I had to represent it in my own way," he said to The Indian Express while explaining that the photoshoot was entirely unplanned.
Sen strongly falls back on the ideas of androgynous fashion, and has adorned the saree look in places like Barcelona too, as a way to represent traditional Indian handlooms and culture.
Sen had previously gone viral when his mother was shamed for wearing a bright red lipstick at a family event back in India, and Sen, in a bid to defend her, wore the lipstick himself. Even at the time, he earned a lot of praises online for supporting his mother in such an unconventional way.
"Here I am, standing up for all the mothers, sisters, daughters, non males and all the womxn who have had to suppress their desires because of the toxicity of an insecure society," he wrote in his post.
Kudos to Pushpak for flaunting his style and Indian culture in such a unique way!
