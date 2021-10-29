This Kolkata Man Is Going Viral for Wearing a Saree on the Streets of Italy

"I couldn’t pass this opportunity to visit one of world’s major fashion hubs and not wear a saree. I had to take my culture there and being an Indian, I had to represent it in my own way," he said to The Indian Express while explaining that the photoshoot was entirely unplanned.

Sen strongly falls back on the ideas of androgynous fashion, and has adorned the saree look in places like Barcelona too, as a way to represent traditional Indian handlooms and culture.

Sen had previously gone viral when his mother was shamed for wearing a bright red lipstick at a family event back in India, and Sen, in a bid to defend her, wore the lipstick himself. Even at the time, he earned a lot of praises online for supporting his mother in such an unconventional way.

"Here I am, standing up for all the mothers, sisters, daughters, non males and all the womxn who have had to suppress their desires because of the toxicity of an insecure society," he wrote in his post.