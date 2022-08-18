Koffee With Karan Recap: Vicky Reveals What He Said to the Pandit at His Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra in Koffee With Karan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal set the Koffee couch on fire in the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan. From talking about Vicky’s marriage with Katrina Kaif to Karan Johar roasting Sidharth’s debut film Student of the Year, here are some of the best moments from the episode:
It’s no secret that Karan Johar asks everyone about romance and weddings and more. And more often than not, people give a generic answer but Vicky Kaushal’s answer about Katrina being his ‘mirror’ was still adorable and genuine.
If you’re on social media, there is no way you missed all the rumours and speculation about the VicKat wedding. It was hilarious watching Karan show Vicky some of the memes and it was also intriguing to find out what was actually going on during the private ceremony.
Probably the best part of the episode was KJo roasting himself and his film Student of the Year which marked all the lead actors’ debut- Sidharth, Varun Dhawan, and Alia Bhatt. While all of them have gone on to have successful careers, it was fun to watch Karan admit that the film wasn’t about ‘a screenplay’.
Both Vicky and Sidharth have a huge fan following and are no strangers to ‘thirst comments’. Vicky’s absolute shock and embarrassment and Sidharth’s ‘devil-may-care’ approach to the comments only added to how funny the entire segment was. Also, KJo was clearly having the time of his life.
Apparently someone ‘trolled’ Vicky Kaushal for commenting ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ under Sidharth’s post and while it made me chuckle, why would someone do that to this adorable man? Let him be; he was only looking at the person, not the field.
There’s really not much to be said about this except this might be one of the best things to come out of the ‘I love your sexy ____ accent’ trend.