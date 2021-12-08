Kili Paul Is Back With Another Viral Video and Netizens Are Obsessed

Kili Paul.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Tanzanian creator Kili Paul is becoming increasingly famous in India after his lip-sync videos to popular Bollywood songs have gone viral. Right from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to many other famous celebrities, a lot of people have appreciated his talent online.
Now, Paul is back with a whole new set of videos that prove, again, just how talented he is. Dancing to Harrdy Sandhu's 'Bijlee Bijlee', he has shown that he is equally good at dancing too, and not just lip-syncinc. Check out the video here:
Indians have applauded him for his talent on the video and how well he is dancing. Here are some reactions:
Apart from this, his other videos on popular trends have also gone viral, including the ones from Bollywood. Check them out here:
We can't get enough of this creator's talent!
