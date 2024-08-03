'Copy of Perfect Strangers': Netizens Divided Over 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer

advertisement
The trailer for Khel Khel Mein dropped on Friday (2 August) and netizens are divided. The trailer shows seven friends who have gathered for a dinner party and they decide to play a game – all of the notifications on their phones will be read aloud. As the game proceeds, secrets are revealed and fights ensue.
Several people soon noted similarities between the film and the 2016 Italian film Perfetti Sconosciuti.
One account posted on X (formerly Twitter), “As it turns out that movie #KhelKhelMein is a remake of movie #PerfectStrangers which is available on Prime Video It seems Bollywood can never improved, they will remain a copy cat. Utterly disappointing. Why can’t we make anything original? (sic)”
But some people thought differently. One user pointed out that Perfetti Sconosciuti has been remade multiple times before too. Before Khel Khel Mein, the film had been remade 24 times in different languages and holds the Guinness World Record for the 'most remade film'.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)