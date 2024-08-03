Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Copy of Perfect Strangers': Netizens Divided Over 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer

'Copy of Perfect Strangers': Netizens Divided Over 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer

'Khel Khel Mein' stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan among others.

Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The posters for<em> Khel Khel Mein</em> and<em> Perfect Strangers.&nbsp;</em></p></div>
i

The posters for Khel Khel Mein and Perfect Strangers. 

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

advertisement

The trailer for Khel Khel Mein dropped on Friday (2 August) and netizens are divided. The trailer shows seven friends who have gathered for a dinner party and they decide to play a game – all of the notifications on their phones will be read aloud. As the game proceeds, secrets are revealed and fights ensue.

Several people soon noted similarities between the film and the 2016 Italian film Perfetti Sconosciuti.

One account posted on X (formerly Twitter), “As it turns out that movie #KhelKhelMein is a remake of movie #PerfectStrangers which is available on Prime Video It seems Bollywood can never improved, they will remain a copy cat. Utterly disappointing. Why can’t we make anything original? (sic)”

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

But some people thought differently. One user pointed out that Perfetti Sconosciuti has been remade multiple times before too. Before Khel Khel Mein, the film had been remade 24 times in different languages and holds the Guinness World Record for the 'most remade film'.

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

(Photo Courtesy: X)

Also Read'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer: Akshay Kumar & Gang Play an Unusual Game of Secrets

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT