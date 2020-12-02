Khalsa Aid Distributes Free Sanitary Products at Farmers’ Protest

Khalsa Aid India, a humanitarian organization', is helping female protestors at the farmers; protest by providing them sanitary pads for free. Taking into consideration the duration of the protests and the fact that it is expected to go on for days, possibly weeks, Khalsa Aid is determined that there would be a lot of women who would need menstrual care products. To help them get through this time easily and not disrupt their demonstration, the organization also installed portable washrooms for men and women at various locations. In a video uploaded by the social media handle of Khalsa Aid, few women can be seen talking about the same: